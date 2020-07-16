Insight Folios Inc Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,039,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

