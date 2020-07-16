Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells 1,192 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Christopher Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of Xilinx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $197,942.34.

On Monday, July 6th, William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20.

Xilinx stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

