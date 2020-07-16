Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $23,807.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $22,372.00.

On Friday, June 12th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $20,932.10.

On Friday, June 5th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total transaction of $20,741.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total transaction of $19,950.35.

On Friday, May 8th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $20,581.05.

On Friday, May 1st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $18,860.31.

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

