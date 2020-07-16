Insider Selling: Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Sells C$462,510.00 in Stock

Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$462,510.00.

Roxgold Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

