Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $2,686,354.72 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA stock opened at $409.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

