Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 68,670 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,745,126,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $20,579,025.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total value of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $305.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

