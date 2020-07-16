Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$203,600.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total transaction of C$203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,969,687.48.

Michael John Curlook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$262,500.00.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$20.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.75. MAG Silver Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.76.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

