Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $119,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kurt Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $840.01 million, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.01. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.