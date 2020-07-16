Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $477,150.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

