Insider Selling: K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of K12 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,630.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of K12 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $41.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in K12 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in K12 by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in K12 by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 97,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

