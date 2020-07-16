Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $318,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $262,256.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

DT opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 737.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

