Insider Selling: Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Major Shareholder Sells $68,750.00 in Stock

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $68,750.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
About Dakota Territory Resource
