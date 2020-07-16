Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $111,705.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $111,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $107,790.00.

On Friday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $106,005.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $66,930.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $104,760.00.

On Friday, June 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $241,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

