Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells 27,398 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 27,398 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,074,576.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $87,391,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Sarah Bany sold 26,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,010,542.40.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,000,220.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,008,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,010,008.08.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $1,002,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60.

On Friday, June 5th, Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $947,807.64.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

