Insider Selling: Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Sells 47,205 Shares of Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,850.95.

Shares of CBDS opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

