Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells 216 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $10,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04.

On Wednesday, May 20th, John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $145,403.28.

EPAY stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

