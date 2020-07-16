Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after buying an additional 526,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,580,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inogen has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $785.11 million, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

