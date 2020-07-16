INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

INMB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Saturday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

