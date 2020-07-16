InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 10.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $28.55, approximately 2,165,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,219,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $941.68 million and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 110,552 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 57.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

