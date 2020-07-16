InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $28.55

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $28.55. InMode shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 38,027 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in InMode by 57.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in InMode by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

