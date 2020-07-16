Ingersoll-Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,857 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,715% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $21,466,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 357.00 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

