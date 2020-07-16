Ingersoll-Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 355 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

IR opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 374.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

