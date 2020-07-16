Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Independence by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

