Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Independence stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.
Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.
About Independence
Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.
