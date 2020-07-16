IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.25

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 4808407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMV. B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $391.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Imv Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

