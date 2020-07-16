IMV (NYSE:IMV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

IMV (NYSE:IMV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.11.

Shares of IMV opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

