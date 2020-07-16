Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$22.50 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.