Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$22.50 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
