Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Immunovant to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

