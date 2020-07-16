Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMMU. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

IMMU opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

