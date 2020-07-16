IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. IMI has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

