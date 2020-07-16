IMI (LON:IMI) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IMI (LON:IMI) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,140 ($14.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 925 ($11.38) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

LON IMI opened at GBX 975.50 ($12.00) on Tuesday. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 928.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 948.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

