IHS Markit Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

IHS Markit stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,212 shares of company stock worth $44,072,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

