Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $339,265,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,687,000 after buying an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

