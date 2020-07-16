Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.