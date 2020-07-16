Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.