Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.