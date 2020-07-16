Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,614 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

