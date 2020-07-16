Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

