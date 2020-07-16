Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NKE opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

