Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,170 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

