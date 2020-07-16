Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.