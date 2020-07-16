Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 980,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 402,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

