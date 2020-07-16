Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

