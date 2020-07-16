Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $736,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

