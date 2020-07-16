Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $557,000 in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,355,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Metlife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Metlife stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

