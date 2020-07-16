Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.