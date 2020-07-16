Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

