Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,023 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,442 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

