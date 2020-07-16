Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.66.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

