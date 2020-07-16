Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $354,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $524.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average of $393.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.13.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

