Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $258,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 36.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,026 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

